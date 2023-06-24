HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Good news for Central Texas because the area will not be subject to any drought related fireworks restrictions this Fourth of July. Retailers are stocking the shelves to ensure everyone enjoys a remarkable celebration.

Saturday, June 24th is the first day for firework sales leading up to July 4th. Last year, fireworks were banned because of the drought.

“It was pretty disappointing to us. We still had to stay here and wait until like the fireworks are picked up by the people. And so like, there was no like finding other work” says American Fireworks employee Kaylee Tyler.

Thanks to this year’s rainfall, drought conditions in Central Texas have significantly improved according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

This year you will see both ground and aerial fireworks, but most sales will come just days before July 4th. After the disappointment from last year, it is anticipated more Central Texans will take part in celebrating Independence day with fireworks.

Always keep your firework festivities safe and considerate.