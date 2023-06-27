WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Fourth of July is right around the corner and this year more people are expected to light their own fireworks, especially without drought restrictions. It’s important to be aware and know the best practices for your safety.

Picking a good location is essential to firework safety, flat and dry surfaces are ideal.

“Make sure you have a water source nearby. Make sure that surface is flat and dry. We prefer gravel rock or pavement or concrete. And then the last thing we ask consumers to do is when the show is over, give your fireworks, a bath,” says fireworks expert James Fuller.

While fourth of July festivities include the entire family, it’s important to leave the fireworks to the adults only. According to Fuller even a sparkler can produce a significant burn.

In case of an emergency always call 911 and keep water nearby. If a firework seems defective do not continue to light it.

Also, think about the potential of a military veteran in your community and the triggering effects of fireworks.

“We’ve seen the growth of fireworks use expand year over year since the pandemic. So we really want to make sure that new consumers that are using product make sure you check the label, understand exactly how to set up that product,” says Fuller.