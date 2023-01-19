WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Waco’s first big content creator convention is coming this weekend! It promises to be a celebration of podcasters, YouTubers, aspiring “TikTokers”, live music and much more.

Rogue Con ’23 is a three-day convention full of events starting Friday and going all the way into Sunday. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, create, collaborate and become inspired by the content creators in Waco and surrounding communities.

Rogue Media Network Studio Manager Mike Hamilton is welcoming all who have an inclination and curiosity for creativity.

“We want to meet all these creators. We we want this to be an environment that both they and we can flourish in,” shares Hamilton. “And the only way we do this is bring everybody to one place and and just start mingling.”

A lineup of events will be hosted in six venues throughout downtown Waco – Nexus E-Sports, the Texas Music Café, Waco Escape Rooms, Undercroft, Startup Waco and Cultivate 7Twelve. The events include live podcast shows, a local vendor market, a film festival and content creator demonstrations from YouTubers.

For content creators in Waco who have been waiting for an outlet and opportunity like this, Hamilton assures that you will be seen and this will be your golden ticket.

“There’s been a few conventions here before that are mostly based on video games or anime and things like that, but never for creators. Never for those folks that are trying to either make their living at creating or just bare their soul with their creation, whatever it is,” says Hamilton.

You can purchase tickets for Rogue Con ’23 by going here. You can also collaborate with Rogue Media Network for podcasting inquires by visiting here.