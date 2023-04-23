The rain did not stop the First Baptist Church of West from coming to the parking lot field where they held church after the explosion in 2013.

Every year, the First Baptist Church of West commemorates the service as the first time the church family could gather after the devastating loss.

Pastor John Crowder addressed the congregation this morning, shedding light on his decision to make church happen on that day, 10 years ago.

“But there was no question that we were going to have church because we’re family and family needs to be together at times like this.” – Crowder.

Due to heavy rains, the majority of the service had to be moved inside instead of the field where the anniversary service is typically held.

Jim and Monica McDougall are volunteers of the Texas Baptist Men in Temple, and they served as the boots on the ground when the explosion happened in 2013. For weeks they helped the community by providing meals, laundry and shower setups.

Monica shared her emotions as she passed by Reagan Street where she once served.

“Things have changed. There’s a lot of things different, but it’s healing to see West healing.”

At the end of the service Pastor John Crowder invited anyone who wanted to join him to stand in the rain and pray at the field. He believes on the anniversary, the field is holy ground, because of restoration that started there.

“I’m gonna be in the field today. If you want to join me you are certainly welcome.” – Crowder.

A few dozen members circled up in prayer to remember the significant day the church came together for strength.

Although the majority of the worship service didn’t take place in the parking lot field like they had hoped, the church’s gratitude and praise were evident among members.