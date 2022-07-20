Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has reported its first case of monkeypox. A test performed by a commercial lab came back positive on an adult woman, who has not been named.

As of Wednesday morning, the health district was conducting an investigation of who the patient had come into contact with recently.

The health district says the woman is a McLennan County resident with no known travel or exposure to other cases.

Signs and symptoms of monkeypox typically includes a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

Sometimes people may only experience the rash, which goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.