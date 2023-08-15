WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – The first day of school at South Bosque Elementary has been delayed until Wednesday due to a broken water main.

Principal Sheri Burns sent out a statement to parents on Monday, saying that the water main broke due to severe drought conditions and shifting soil. Emergency repair attempts have been unsuccessful.

Burns went on to say that emergency crews would need the duration of Monday night and the day Tuesday to make extensive repairs.

“This is not the way anyone wanted to start off the year. We ask for your grace, patience, and support for repair crews and staff. We will share status updates with you tomorrow so we can restart the plans for a ‘groovy’ school year on Wednesday,” Burns said in her statement.