WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco art event will also benefit the local NPR radio station.

The First Friday event at the Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery for the month of December is also being held in conjunction with KWBU radio. They are bringing a unique group exhibition to celebrate Waco artists and photographers.

The event will take place at 2120 Washington Avenue in Waco from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. KWBU staff will be available to take memberships during this event.

Food and live music will also be at the event. Parking is available at city-designated locations on Washington Avenue.