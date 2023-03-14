WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The first of many Unidos meetings held by the Waco Police Department is happening this Wednesday.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says these meetings will connect the Waco’s Latino community and the Police Department. The Unidos program is designed to provide assistance to Spanish-speaking residents throughout the City of Waco and its surrounding areas.

These meetings will be quarterly, with the first one taking place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be held at the South Waco Community Center, located at 2815 Speight Avenue.

The other meetings are coming in June, September and December. Shipley says these events are not strictly police topic-focused.