WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Come out and support the Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Yes, the walk for 2023 has happened, but the giving doesn’t have to end.

The Fish for Funds Fundraiser is taking place on Tuesday, November 7. Waco’s Fish City Grill is donating 15 percent of sales to the Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association.

You don’t have to do anything special – just show up anytime between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for dine in, take out or even gift card purchases.

The money raised will go a long way in working to find a cure for this devastating disease.