McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County community is coming together for a competition promising to impact those in need this holiday season.

The Salvation Army Waco has announced the inaugural Mayoral Challenge for the Red Kettle Program. In the spirit of goodwill and charitable giving, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek has challenged several local mayors to a friendly competition to see who could raise the most funds.

Five mayors throughout McLennan County will compete to see who can “Do the Most Good!” and have fun ringing the Red Kettle bells, all while raising important funding for the hungry and homeless.

You can support our local mayors at these locations and times:

Waco Mayor Dillon Meeks – FRIDAY, December 8, at Hobby Lobby, located at 1200 Richland Drive, Suite #1, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Robinson Mayor Bert Echterling – FRIDAY, December 8, at Robinson Brookshire’s, located at 100 Peplow Drive, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Hewitt Mayor Steve Fortenberry – FRIDAY, December 8, at the Hewitt Walmart’s Merchandise Doors, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

McGregor Mayor Jim Hering – SATURDAY, December 9, at The Coffee Shop Café, located at 1005 W McGregor Drive, from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Beverly Hills Mayor David Gonzales – SATURDAY, December 9, at Cabela’s, located at 2700 Marketplace Drive, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Each mayor can set fundraising goals and encourage their communities to contribute generously. Donations can be made in person at the Red Kettle Locations.

The Salvation Army Waco says the Mayoral Challenge aims to harness the collective generosity of Waco and Hewitt, Woodway, McGregor, Robinson, Beverly Hills and Bellmead residents, businesses and organizations to make a significant difference in the lives of those less fortunate.