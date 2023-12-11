Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Barry Johnson tells FOX 44 News that he is switching political parties as he runs for 19th District Court Judge.

Currently, Republican Thomas West holds that position. West announced in October that he plans to run for re-election.

Johnson was a Republican when he held the position of McLennan County District Attorney. During the 2022 Republican Primary, Johnson lost his re-election bid to Josh Tetens, who is the current district attorney.

When FOX 44 News asked why he switched political parties, Johnson said there is no longer room in the Republican party for a moderate.

Johnson faced harsh criticism from candidates in his own party when he ran for re-election in 2022. At the time, Johnson said a political ad from Josh Tetens gave false and misleading facts on the capital murder conviction of Albert Love.