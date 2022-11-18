George Henry Gemmell in 2019. (Courtesy: Office of the Attorney General)

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A guilty plea today from a man accused of filling his home computer with child pornography images.

Judge Thomas West’s office in the 19th Judicial District Court tells FOX 44 News that 53-year-old George Henry Gemmell pleaded guilty to ten counts of possession of child pornography. He will be sentenced on January 27th.

Attorney General Ken Paxton originally announced on May 17, 2019 that his office’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested Gemmell on five counts of possession of child pornography – a third-degree felony.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, investigators linked Gemmell to an IP address for a device used to share child pornography. A search of Gemmell’s home led to the discovery of numerous images of child pornography on his desktop computer.

During an interview, Gemmell, who works as a security guard, admitted that he downloaded and viewed child pornography. Several digital storage devices were seized from his home for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit of the Attorney General’s Office.

The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted him on the ten charges in September of 2020.