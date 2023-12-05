West (FOX 44/KWKT) — A former high school teacher in West received a 20 year sentence Tuesday for having inappropriate encounters with a student back in 2021.

Andrew White pleaded guilty and waived all appeals and received the maximum sentence for his crime, according to McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

“This horrific abuse should be a catalyst for legislative action. When those licensed to teach and protect our children instead violently abuse them, their punishment range should be enhanced,” Tenens told FOX 44 News.

The accusations first surfaced in September of 2021, when a student made allegations to West High School officials. They spoke with a female student who says White began sending her poems and letters that made her uncomfortable, beginning in November 2020 and ending in the spring of 2021.

The student also accuses White of exposing himself to her, touching her, and having her touch him.

The district immediately began an investigation and reported the information to Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services (CPS). Through student interviews, other serious allegations materialized which West ISD officials and law enforcement worked through as quickly and thoroughly as possible. The Texas Rangers also joined the investigation.

White was removed from duty and fired. West ISD Police later arrested White.