WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A long time McLennan County Commissioner who passed away last year will have a street renamed for him.

The City of Waco, McLennan County, and family and friends of the honorable Lester Gibson is hosting an unveiling of the Lester Gibson Way honorary street signs. The event will take place this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the McLennan County Records Building – located at 215 N. 5th Street.

The City says the honorary street name was designated as a way to recognize former Commissioner Gibson – who passed away in June 2022. The honorary title, Lester Gibson Way, will be displayed on special street signs from University Parks Drive to N 6th Street.

The signs will also be placed alongside City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse – where Gibson served as a City of Waco Council member and a McLennan County commissioner during his lifetime. Councilmember Andrea Barefield made the initial motion to recognize Gibson with the street name, and it was later approved during a City Council meeting on October 4, 2022.

Gibson was the first African-American commissioner in McLennan County since Reconstruction. He was originally from Teague before moving to Waco and graduating from A. J. Moore High

School in 1967.

Gibson was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and graduated from Baylor University in 1975. In 1988, Gibson was elected to join Waco City Council, representing District 1.

After serving a two-year term, Gibson was elected to the McLennan County Commissioners Court – where he became the longest-serving county commissioner in McLennan County’s history until he retired in 2018.

Speakers for the ceremony will include City of Waco Councilmember Andrea Barefield, McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller – in addition to recognized family and community members.