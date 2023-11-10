Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 54th District Court jury has sentenced a 59-year-old former softball coach to a total of 150 years in prison after finding him guilty of two counts of continuous trafficking of persons.

The jury also assessed a $10,000 fine on each of the two counts against Anthony Paul Tristan.

The jury had recommended 75 years on each count, with Judge Susan Kelly ordering the sentence to run consecutively, or stacked.

Waco Police received a report of a girl sexually touched by her softball coach between June 2014 and July 2016.

Investigators say the victim told her parents of being fondled by one of her coaches, and she was pulled from the softball league.

They contacted the mother, who told them their other daughter was also molested by Tristan.

The victims said Tristan started touching her in the form of a massage while inside a hotel. They say Tristan would take them to different cities since their parents could not go.

During the trial, multiple members of the team testified about similar experiences with their coach.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said:

Mr. Tristan is who every parent fears, a true wolf in sheep’s clothing. Mr. Tristan will now spend the rest of his life behind bars, providing some justice to these girls and protecting countless others. We thank all those who worked diligently to investigate and prosecute this case, but most importantly we thank the victims for their courage to come forward.

Prosecutors Liz Buice and Tara Avants said:

AP Tristan used his talent as a softball coach to weave his way into the lives of countless children. He took advantage of the trust placed upon him by these innocent children and their parents, and his abuse went undetected for years. Today, the truth has come to light, and justice is served for many. We hope this verdict brings closure and healing to all his victims.