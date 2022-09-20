McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Central Texas teacher indicted for online solicitation of a minor has been arrested again on charges involving a new victim.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division said Monday that 60-year-old Timothy Bruner was arrested in October 2021 and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, as well as stalking by the Human Trafficking Unit. Bruner sent text messages and pictures to a human trafficking investigator posing as an underage person through social media accounts.

At the time of his arrest, Bruner was a second grade teacher within the Connally Independent School District. He has subsequently been indicted for those charges. He posted $50,000 bond and was released from the McLennan County Jail shortly after midnight that Friday morning.



Timothy Bruner in October 2021 (left), and his current mugshot (right). (Courtesy: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, McLennan County Jail)

Connally ISD told FOX 44 News that Bruner was on administrative leave, according to its policy.

Bruner was arrested again on September 19 for Stalking by the Human Trafficking Unit following an investigation after another victim came forward. He is currently in the McLennan County Jail.

The Criminal Investigations Division says that in both cases, Bruner used Instagram to carry out his crimes.

This is an important time to remind parents, please monitor your children’s social media, and report any acts you believe to be criminal.