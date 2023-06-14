Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Four people were arrested on Tuesday after Waco Police recovered over a pound of marijuana at an area residence.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it started when officers spotted a wanted person in the 4300 block of Lake Shore Drive. Officers were able to detain the wanted person, but noticed a strong odor of marijuana in the process.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence and returned to make a thorough search. It was then they recovered over a pound and an eighth of marijuana.

Arrested were 18-year-old Javion Lavelle Cooper, 21-year-old Raeshawn Demond Roberts, 19-year-old Jamoraie Tykies Leno and and 20-year-old Michael Dwain Leno, III. All four men were booked into the McLennan County Jail on state jail felony charges of possession of marijuana. Bond had not been set, as of late Wednesday morning.

Waco Police passed along a big “thank you” to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Special Agents who assisted with the arrests.