HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Four people have been displaced after a house fire in Hewitt.

Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Applewood Lane at approximately 3:26 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the residence.

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

Crews reported that everyone was out of the house, and worked quickly with an interior attack to confine the fire to the bathroom and the attic. Waco Fire responded for mutual aid, and also assisted with manpower and extinguishing the fire.

The Hewitt Fire Department says the house suffered fire damage to the attic, in addition to smoke and water damage in other parts of the house. Four residents have been displaced and are staying with family.

The cause of the fire was determined to have started in an exterior wall after some plumbing work was done several hours earlier.