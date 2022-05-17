Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Four men already being held in the McLennan County Jail on various charges ranging from drug charges to capital murder have been served with additional charges after an attack on another inmate.

Complaints filed with the court for warrants on the new charges state that on April 29, the victim got into a fight with an inmate named Brian Edward Lawson – who was in the jail on multiple drug charges.

Brian Edward Lawson.

The complaints state that while the fight was taking place, other inmates joined the fight and started attacking the victim.

The complaint states that while the victim was fighting with Lawson, Wesley Tyrone Wilson – who was in jail on an enhanced methamphetamine charge – joined with the complaint, further stating he started striking the victim in the face with a closed fist.

Wesley Tyrone Wilson.

The complaints state that the two men were then joined by Nathaniel Dwight Adkison, who was already in jail on two charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon – with the paperwork stating he also started punching the victim in the face with a closed fist.

Nathaniel Dwight Adkison.

At this point, court papers said that it was no longer a mutual fight – as the victim was unable to defend himself.

The complaints state that Elijah Craven, who was being held on capital murder charges in another case, then began striking the victim on the back of the head with a county-issued plastic cup – and when the victim fell to the ground, is accused of stomping on the victim’s head.

Elijah Jamal Craven.

The victim sustained injuries to the left side of his face, as well as his nose and lower lip, along with injuries to the back of the head from being struck by the cup.

Lawson, Adkison, Wilson and Craven have now been served with additional charges of engaging in organized criminal activity-assault – which is a state jail felony.

All remain in the McLennan County Jail.