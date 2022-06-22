McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A driver tries to weave through construction traffic, but winds up in the hospital.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, on Highway 84 westbound. This was near Boys Ranch Road, east of Bellmead.

Traffic was slowed down due to road construction. A Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound attempted to drive between the slow-moving vehicles, but crashed into three of them.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.