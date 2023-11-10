WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco business professionals got an opportunity to share their career experiences with a group of students.

Local organization Mentor Waco hosted its “We Can Do Both Day” networking and professional development event at the First Presbyterian Church of Waco, located at 1100 Austin Avenue, on Thursday night. This event was done in collaboration with the Harvard Alumni Association Early College Awareness Program.

The event consisted of structured conversations between students and business professionals, with the intent of empowering youth with career insights and connections. Event organizers say the wisdom, experiences, and advice of the business professionals are invaluable in helping the youth make informed choices and to establish connections within these career fields.

The speed networking sessions allowed professionals to engage in brief, focused conversations with students. The students also had a chance to ask questions during a Q&A session.

FOX 44 News also took part in this event, with Web Producer Matt McGovern sharing his experiences from within our station and beyond. Other companies and organizations represented at Thursday’s event included Creative Waco, the Extraco Events Center and the U.S. Marines.