Our own Earl Stoudemire (holding the microphone) took part in the Lunch and Learn event.

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A special panel in Waco on Thursday morning talked about the importance of diversity in the workplace.

Our own Earl Stoudemire took part in the Lunch and Learn event, which comes in celebration of Black History Month. 25N Coworking Waco, located at 510 Austin Avenue, hosted the event.

The panel consisted of inspiring black leaders in Waco who shared their stories and insights in the discussion.