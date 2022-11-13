Waco (FOX 44) — Baylor announced Sunday that FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is coming to Waco on Saturday, Nov. 19th.

The team will highlight the game where the Baylor Bears will take on the undefeated #4 TCU Horned Frogs. The game starts at 11 a.m. on FOX 44 and the Big Noon Kickoff Show airs live at 9 a.m.

This is the second season in a row the show has set up at McLane Stadium.

McLane Stadium parking lots will open at 6 a.m. Saturday for fans with reserved parking passes for the game against TCU. Free parking is available downtown at 3rd and Austin near Heritage Square, with a free shuttle running Saturday morning through postgame. Additional information will be released in the coming days.

Big Noon Kickoff features three-time national champion-winning coach Urban Meyer, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, his USC Teammate Reggie Bush, and 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.

The Bears are 6-4, 4-3 in the Big 12 going into the game against TCU. They lost Saturday against #19 Kansas State. TCU beat #18 Texas on Saturday, clinching a berth in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship Game in Arlington.