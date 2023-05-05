WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Comic book fans assemble! It’s time once again for the largest event in the industry, which only gets more super every year!

It’s time once again for Free Comic Book Day! Over five million books are given away to millions of fans each year, and one Waco business has participated in the annual event for 22 years.

Bankston’s Comics and Collectibles always sees a great turnout to Free Comic Book Day each year – to the point where volunteers are needed! In addition to several books being given away, there are also vendors, food and all kinds of fun for the whole family.

In addition, Plus Waco Comics artists and writers Danny Flores, Joey Gonzales, Armando Ramirez and Nate Wells will be available with sketches, artwork and commission work.

The event will take place this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Bankston’s Comics and Collectibles is located at 1321 S Valley Mills Drive.