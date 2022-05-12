WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As a special thank you to educators this summer, Hawaiian Falls Waco is offering a free day ticket and up to four half-price tickets for family members ($17.99 each for 48” and taller; $12.99 for under 48” tall vs reg. price $35.99 each for 48” and taller; $25.99 for under 48” tall.)

This special offer is available to all K – 12 educators (teachers, principals, front office personnel, administrators – anyone with a valid school ID) in the McLennan, Limestone, Hill, Bosque, Falls and Freestone Counties.

The waterpark is located at 900 Lake Shore Drive in Waco, and is open weekends through Memorial Day weekend, before open daily starting May 27 thru August 16. After school starts back, the park will be open for weekends through September 25.

Kids two and under can get in free. This offer expires on June 19. For more information about Hawaiian Falls, you can visit hfalls.com.