WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A series of free concerts in Waco begins this Saturday!

The first show Levitt AMP Music Series kicks off at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater, located at 200 E. Bridge Street, on April 22. There will then be nine more weeks of free music lasting through July 1. This comes after the City received a three-year grant providing the opportunity to coordinate this music series throughout 2025.

Creative Waco says the Series will feature original songs by local, regional and national performers. The Series will highlight a variety of genres – including jazz, blues, zydeco, Gospel, pop, hip-hop, Latin and more.

These events are free, family-friendly and open to the public. The Waco Series lineup is below:

April 22 | Series Kickoff

Taushey Sias

Waco Community Choir

April 29 | Americana

The Atkins Tent Revival

Sunnn

May 13 | Hip Hop and Funk

Ashley Artisan & The Flat 7

Sean Anderson & Friends

May 20 | Tejano and Rock

Zamora County Line

Migzavier

June 3 | R&B and Jazz

Smooth Nature

Sioux Young

June 10 | Blues and R&B

Ruthie Foster

Nate Breezy

Ryan The Son

June 17 | Jazz, R&B, and Soul

Juneteenth Celebration

June 24 | Blues

The Sanger Heights Blues Allstars

featuring Dr. Tyrah Lindsay-Warren

Central Texas Jazz Jam

July 1 | Hip Hop

Kam KT

If you know someone who would be interested in performing in the Series, you can go here.