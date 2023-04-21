WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A series of free concerts in Waco begins this Saturday!
The first show Levitt AMP Music Series kicks off at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater, located at 200 E. Bridge Street, on April 22. There will then be nine more weeks of free music lasting through July 1. This comes after the City received a three-year grant providing the opportunity to coordinate this music series throughout 2025.
Creative Waco says the Series will feature original songs by local, regional and national performers. The Series will highlight a variety of genres – including jazz, blues, zydeco, Gospel, pop, hip-hop, Latin and more.
These events are free, family-friendly and open to the public. The Waco Series lineup is below:
April 22 | Series Kickoff
Taushey Sias
Waco Community Choir
April 29 | Americana
The Atkins Tent Revival
Sunnn
May 13 | Hip Hop and Funk
Ashley Artisan & The Flat 7
Sean Anderson & Friends
May 20 | Tejano and Rock
Zamora County Line
Migzavier
June 3 | R&B and Jazz
Smooth Nature
Sioux Young
June 10 | Blues and R&B
Ruthie Foster
Nate Breezy
Ryan The Son
June 17 | Jazz, R&B, and Soul
Juneteenth Celebration
June 24 | Blues
The Sanger Heights Blues Allstars
featuring Dr. Tyrah Lindsay-Warren
Central Texas Jazz Jam
July 1 | Hip Hop
Kam KT
If you know someone who would be interested in performing in the Series, you can go here.