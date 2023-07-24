McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – La Vega Independent School District students will be getting meals at no charge in the upcoming school year.

The district announced its updated policy on Monday morning. Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

The district says that this new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators, and helps to ensure that students receive nutritious meals for free.

For more information, you can contact La Vega ISD Director of Child Nutrition David A. Thiel at 254-299-6807 or at dave.thiel@lavegaisd.org.