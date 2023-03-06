WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a free Wisdom, Power and Control program for adults with Type 2 diabetes beginning March 7.

This four-week program will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 28 at the AgriLife Extension Office in McLennan County – located at 4224 Cobbs Drive. The series will be taught by Colleen Foleen – the AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for McLennan County.

Program participants will learn:

– To better understand and identify diabetes.

– To check blood glucose levels.

– To develop diabetes self-care skills.

– To understand medicines for diabetes.

– To improve eating habits and maintain good nutrition.

– To increase physical activity.

– To prevent diabetes complications.

– To improve quality of life while living with Type 2 diabetes.

There is no cost to attend the event, but preregistration is required by calling the AgriLife Extension Office at 254-757-5180 or by emailing candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.