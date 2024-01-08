Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Friends for Life is taking a proactive approach to help senior citizens as we brace for chilling temperatures in the coming days.

The organization is asking for space heater donations to help seniors living alone stay warm in the winter.

Compared to this time last year, its staff says they’re already seeing an increase in clients needing help.

“We have a lot of people right now. I have a list of 15 people waiting for heaters and that’s before the weather has even started getting cold,” said Friends for Life area coordinator, Kay Johnson.

Johnson says some of these seniors live in older homes with little insulation and want to avoid getting sick.

“An elderly being sick. Most of them will end up in the hospital with pneumonia, and we’d like to try to at least prevent some of that from happening and keeping them safe in their own homes,” said Johnson.

They’re accepting utility heaters that will turn off if knocked over and won’t overheat.

If you don’t have a heater to drop off, you can also donate $30 for the organization to buy heaters.

“It makes a big impact. I mean, just the gratitude that they have for being able to get something and be able to get the warmth they need,” said Johnson.

Once the cold weather approaches, Johnson expects to have 20-40 more requests.

If they don’t have enough donations, seniors will receive blankets to stay warm.

So far, they only have $130 in donations.

To support seniors in our area, you can drop off a space heater at Friend’s for Life’s main office at 5000 Lakewood Drive or you can donate money online.