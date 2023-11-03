WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to read? Well then, Waco’s BASE at the Extraco Events Center is where you want to be this weekend!

The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library are hosting its 60th annual Book Sale. This event will be four days of book deals and steals!

The schedule and daily deals are listed below:

Thursday, November 2, 10 AM – 8 PM: $10 admission all day (Friends of the Library get free admission). Tickets go on sale at 8 AM.

Hardcover books – $2

Paperback books, DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks & puzzles – $1

Friday, November 3, 10 AM – 8 PM: free admission all day

Hardcover books – $1

Paperback books, DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks & puzzles – 2 for $1

Saturday, November 4, 10 AM – 6 PM: free admission all day

Hardcover books – $1

Paperback books, DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks & puzzles – 2 for $1

Sunday, November 5, noon – 6 PM: free admission all day

$1 per bag of books (BYOB)

Collector’s Corner items are 50 percent off

If you would like some free books, you can volunteer to help before, during or after the sale. All volunteers who work at least four consecutive hours when the sale is open will also receive a free Book Sale t-shirt (while supplies last).

Event organizers say the Friends are volunteers who help to raise funds and advocate in support of the Waco-McLennan County Library. The Friends contribute to the success of Library programs and services for kids, teens and adults.

For more information, and to register to volunteer, you can go here.