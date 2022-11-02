WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library are bringing their annual book sale back this week!

This event will take place from November 3-6 at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center, located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard. Tens of thousands of books, recordings and other materials in numerous genres will be available.

Admission is $10 on Thursday, and is free on Friday, Saturday and most of the day on Sunday. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, and the sale is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The event wraps up with a moonlight madness sale on Sunday, from 6:30 p.m. to close. Bring your own bag and fill it up for just $10. Items in the Collectors’ Corner are 50 percent off during moonlight madness as well.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Waco-McLennan County Library. The library has recently renovated a much-used courtyard, been able to provide summer reading programs at all four library branches and purchased a van to take books and other library materials to residents of local senior centers.

For more information, you can visit https://www.waco-texas.com/Departments/Library/Friends.