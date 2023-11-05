WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This week at the Extraco Events Center, the Friends of the Waco McLennan County Library hosted its 60th annual book sale selling thousands of books.

“Over 10,000. Tens of thousands, probably. We had pallets and pallets of books that we brought in and put on tables and throughout the weekend have been adding to the books on the tables from the boxes that we still had,” says Treasurer of the Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Drew Triplett.

On Sunday alone, over 2,000 books were sold helping raise funds in support of the Waco-McLennan County Library for future renovations and projects.

Some volunteers have been involved with the event since it began 60 years ago, others volunteer as young as seven or eight years old.

Thursday night one gentleman purchased around 25 boxes of books. Others take the books to shelters or teachers outfit their libraries in their classrooms. The Waco-McLennan County library is happy to event can help fuel literacy in the area and provide new homes to the books.