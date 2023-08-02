WACO, Texas (FOX 44) -The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on the ongoing Mall to Mall project.

TxDOT says it continues to build frontage road bridges and reconstruct the project corridor. Crews will conduct a full closure of the eastbound Highway 6 frontage road starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, from Imperial Drive to the railroad. This closure will be active through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will maintain access to Imperial Drive from the eastbound frontage road. Imperial Drive traffic seeking access to the frontage road will be directed to use Hewitt Drive, Highway 84 and Bagby Avenue as alternate routes.

TxDOT says these closures will allow crews to safely perform roadwork in the area.