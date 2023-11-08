McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says the community has approved funding for teacher retention and recruitment.

The district said in a press release on Tuesday night that it is grateful for the resounding passage of the Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) and show of support for its teachers. The Board of Trustees sought community support to address funding needs for competitive retention and recruitment of high-quality educators.

The district says the overwhelming approval from Midway residents marks a collective endorsement and commitment to educational excellence.

“Great schools exist in great communities,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen. “We are deeply thankful for the overwhelming support from our community. This positive vote will significantly impact the quality of education and opportunities available to our students. It also demonstrates how much our community values educators and the role they play in our future leaders, economy and workforce, and quality of life.”

The passage of the VATRE keeps Midway ISD’s tax rate in the lowest third of the county, while also positioning the district to ensure the continuous development of impactful educational programs across all academic levels. However, the district says it still has budget work to do, and anticipates a $2 million deficit still needing to be addressed. The VATRE makes this task achievable.

“Midway ISD remains committed to utilizing the acquired resources effectively and transparently, ensuring that each dollar contributes to the continuous advancement and success of its students,” said Allen.