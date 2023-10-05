McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A fundraiser to assist a McGregor football coach with bone marrow cancer treatment is now underway.

McGregor High School Head Coach Mike Shields has been recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Treatment is underway at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, according to McGregor Coach Jason Parsons.

“He is at the very beginning stages of his treatment, so his road to recovery will be long and arduous,” says Parsons.

Parsons started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help Shield’s family with medical expenses, plus gas money to and from the hospital.