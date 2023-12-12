WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A three-day holiday event hopes to raise awareness and funds to take more kids fishing and hunting in 2024!

This event will be hosted by the Fishkid at Heart organization, as well asthe JMB Fishing Foundation. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Backyard, located at 511 S 8th Street.

The fundraiser will have live music, raffles and a whole lot of holiday cheer! There will be a $5 donation to enter, but those who wear Santa hats will get in free!

100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Helberg family after the restaurant fire in the Speegleville area. For more information, you can view our previous story here.