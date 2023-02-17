DOWNSVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The funeral arrangements for the late Downsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kelvin Toliver have been released.

Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24 at Serenity Church on Bosque Boulevard. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Downsville on S. 3rd Street – with graveside following across the street.

Departments wanting to have an apparatus in the procession will need to be at Serenity Church at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning for line up and travel to Downsville.

The Downsville VFD originally announced Toliver’s passing on Facebook Wednesday morning. The asked the community to keep Toliver’s family in their prayers.

The department announced last November that Toliver was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which spread into surrounding tissue. At that time, Toliver was “being super strong” and was “doing his best with what he has,” according to the department. Tolivar had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of them were in Dallas.

A chili fundraiser took place at the Downsville Fire Station later in November. A GoFundMe page was also set up here.