MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Visitation and funeral arrangements have been finalized for retired McLennan County Precint 2 Commissioner Lester L. Gibson.

The visitation will take place this Friday, June 24, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church located at 1600 E. League Street in Waco.

Funeral services will take place this Saturday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. at the BASE at Extraco Events Center located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard in Waco.

Prior to the funeral, in order to allow those unable to attend the funeral service on Saturday an opportunity to offer their respects, a funeral processional will follow the route allowing for viewing of the processional at the following streets. The streets are listed in the order of the procession:

Elm Street

Douglas C. Brown Street

Taylor Street

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Washington Avenue

Gibson’s family originally announced his passing on Friday morning. For more information, you can view our previous story here.