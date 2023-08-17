WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Waco firefighter who battled cancer.

Visitation and viewing for Engineer Steve Kroll will be taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 at the Lake Shore Funeral Home, located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 21. A firefighter’s procession will immediately follow the service and conclude with burial at Wortham Bend Cemetery, located at 614 Oak Grove Loop in China Spring.

According to the Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory, Steven R. Kroll passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, at age 57. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was a blessing and example to those who knew him. Steve was the happiest when he was either with his family and loved ones or out on the golf course.

The funeral home says Steve graduated from China Spring High School in 1984, where he excelled in whatever sport they had to offer. He then obtained an associate degree in criminal justice from McLennan Community College.

Steve spent the beginning of his working life at Kestner’s before becoming a fireman for the City of Waco in 1995, where he had 28 years of service. Steve also worked as a safety officer at Waco Paving.

According to Waco Firefighters Local-478, Steve was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago. They say he fought the disease with every bit of courage and bravery that any person could muster, and that he will be missed dearly.

The funeral home says Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Kroll, and in-laws, Bill and Joan Donaldson. Survivors include wife of 35 years, Micah Kroll; sons, Bill Cody Kroll and wife Paige, and Kelly Kroll and wife Kaylee; grandchildren, Emma, Carter, Calli, and Brooks Colt; father, Walter Kroll; brother, Darrell Kroll and wife Jill; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions should be made to: Steve Kroll Memorial Fund, c/o First National Bank of Central Texas or by clicking here.