WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — For decades, school libraries have been a safe space, an ultimate resource, and an adventure for countless people.

Some Texas school districts like Houston ISD have decided to turn some of its school libraries into what they call team centers for disciplining students.

Ultimately adding more fuel to the controversy of book banning, a recent push some Texas lawmakers have been advocating for.

FOX 44 News spoke with Waco ISD’s Curriculum and Instruction Assistant Superintendent Dr. Deena Cornblum, to gauge how the district is upholding what they call a quality education.

“I think it’s just critical that we have that here in Waco and that we are creating spaces where our students want to be and that are inviting, and where they’re asking to go to the library,” says Dr. Cornblum.

She also says the districts focus is on literacy and that libraries are an integral part of that focus.

For those who aren’t in schools but still want access to more books, your local libraries offer something for everyone, according to Director of the Hewitt Public Library Matthew Glaser.

“We are a place for everybody, but we do take the community’s interests into account and we have a very supportive city council, a very supportive library board, friend groups, staff and the community itself. So everybody’s been working together,” shares Glaser.

Waco ISD added that if a parent or guardian ever had a concern about a book’s content, there are processes in place to ensure the books are age appropriate across the district.

Above all things, both institutions want students, teachers, and community members to be inspired by the many resources libraries hold.