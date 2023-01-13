WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Just two days before Christmas last year, a devastating fire took the Homestead Heritage Cafe but that hasn’t stopped the community’s coming together to serve.

Members of the Homestead Heritage community faced a great loss when their Cafe caught on fire, but they are moving forward with plans to create a new venue that will be similar to the original 30 year historic restaurant.

For those craving that Homestead Cafe cuisine and experience, Cafe Homestead General Manager Andrew Taylor has promising news for you.

“We started a food truck just at the front of the property and that’s going to be serving barbecue brisket, sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese, all that good stuff run by the folks that work at the cafe. So when you go to that trailer, you’ll meet the same smiling faces that were serving you at the cafe.” shares Taylor.

Plans for the Cafe’s new rebuild begin as early as next week, by clearing away the rubble on the site.

Homestead Cafe waiter Joel Lancaster is excited for the future of the restaurant and to be around the people he loves.

“It’s great to be back at work and getting to work with people. That’s honestly the biggest thing I missed, was working. We had an incredible team there and getting to work with all my friends, being back to work with them is awesome and also seeing a lot of the same people that used to come out regularly in cafe,” shares Lancaster.

The Homestead Heritage community will also announce more details about the fundraising dinner and silent auction at the end of the month for the new restaurant.

People in the Waco and surrounding communities are invited to a good time while supporting those at Homestead Heritage.

You can keep up with Homestead Heritage’s announcements by visiting here.