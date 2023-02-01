WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Fuzzy Friends Rescue is doing everything they can to keep animals warm in the cold winter conditions.

The shelter is keeping their employees and animals safe with shorter hours – from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Keeping the animals out of the elements is the goal.

Director of Shelter Opearations Grace Green shares what you can do to keep animals safe, “Cats are going to be looking to find warmth and engine hoods, so looking to make sure that no cats are burrowing in our trucks and our vans over here.”

You can also help keep strays safe in the icy conditions by providing them shelter in your garage, with dry foods and covered water, or by contacting Animal Control representatives.