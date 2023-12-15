Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 20-year-old Waco man is facing 60 years in prison after a McLennan County Jury convicted him for Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.

A statement released by the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office said the case went back to May 2021, when members of the Waco Police Street Crimes Unit, a precursor to the Texas Anti-Gang Unit, were assisting a U.S. Marshals Task Force with serving outstanding warrants. They discovered two wanted individuals at The Brazos Apartments in Waco.

One of those wanted individuals, identified as Sadarius Greer, had an active warrant for a parole violation. This warrant stemmed from Greer’s previous juvenile adjudications for the crimes of Deadly Conduct and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

The statement said that after arresting Greer, police searched him and discovered 25 pills, as well as cash. Later, a scientist at the DPS Crime Lab tested the pills and determined they contained methamphetamine.

At trial, prosecutors showed jurors a video from inside a police car moments after Greer’s arrest. In the recording, Greer is heard telling another arrested individual he was in possession of pills and money, and he acknowledged that he was at the apartment complex that day because someone called him wanting to purchase drugs. Greer was even recorded discussing how much he normally charges for the drugs he sells.

Jeff Aguirre, the Texas Anti-Gang investigator for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, gave jurors expert testimony on the illegal drug trade, both internationally and locally. The jury convicted Greer after about an hour of deliberation.

During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Greer’s extensive juvenile criminal history. Through one of Greer’s former juvenile probation officers, jurors heard about the repeated efforts juvenile authorities made to rehabilitate him.

Finally, prosecutors called Waco Police Gang Investigators, who testified about Greer’s gang involvement. Jurors saw Greer’s own social media posts, which frequently showed him displaying guns and boasting of acts of violence against opposing gang members. Some posts included videos of Greer posing with guns along with a young child, and bragging that the child was already in the gang.

In a different post, Greer described himself as the “CEO” of his gang, which is known as “S.O.N.” Investigators testified about how this gang is linked to numerous shootings and murders in McLennan County. The case was prosecuted by McLennan County Assistant District Attorneys Christi Hunting Horse and Rebeckah Lawson.

Assistant District Attorneys Christi Hunting Horse and Rebeckah Lawson issued the following statement following the sentencing:

“Punishment is not only about the crime, but also the criminal and the community. McLennan County is truly safer because of this sentence. Our office will use every tool the law provides to remove anyone engaging in gang violence from our streets.”