Lacy Lakeview, Tx (FOX44) – Investigators say gasoline was spilled and incense burned in an apartment where a fire started that killed three in Lacy Lakeview.

Bond has been set at $300,000 for 25-year-old Acadia Deshanae Adams, charged with three counts of manslaughter in the case. She turned herself in Thursday after learning that a warrant for her arrest had been obtained.

Fire investigators say it was determined that the fire that ultimately destroyed the two story apartment building leaving thirty homeless and three dead started in apartment #3 of the Northgate Apartments.

The arrest affidavit naming Adams stated that there was a container of gasoline and a motorbike containing gasoline in the apartment. The affidavit said the motorbike had been filled inside the apartment with gasoline spills on the floor for extended periods of time. The affidavit also stated that the motorbike leaked gasoline throughout the apartment and that a lighter had been used to burn an incense stick in the vicinity of the accelerant prior to the fire starting.

Units from several fire departments responded to the fire Sunday night that left the building totally destroyed.

Lacresia Vanya, Kristopher Rowe and Marshall Burns died in the fire.