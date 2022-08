WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the public to their 20th anniversary celebration.

This upcoming Tuesday, you can join the Alzheimer’s Association for the Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s, kick off party.

In the kick off party you can come out and get registered either individually or as a team!

It will be at George’s in Hewitt, where 10 percent of the sales will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.