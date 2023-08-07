WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – You can get a $10 day pass to Hawaiian Falls Waco by donating school supplies to area children!

Hawaiian Falls Waco will be hosting a Back-to-School supply drive through Friday, August 11. This is in collaboration with the Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas, which is an organization currently serving nine districts in Waco and beyond.

Anyone who donates five school supplies from the list below can get a $10 day pass, which will be valid through August 27. Kids two and under get in free.

• Backpacks

• One-inch three-ring binders

• Block erasers

• Scientific calculators

• Colored pencils

• Composition books

• Construction paper (9×12, 100 count or less)

• 24-count crayons

• 8-tab dividers

• Folders (with pockets and brads)

• Glue bottles

• Highlighters

• Index cards (100-count)

• Manila paper (9×12, 100-count or less)

• Markers (10-count)

• Notebook paper (wide-ruled, 100-count)

• Pencil pouches

• Pencil sharpeners

• Rulers

• Safety scissors

• 1-subject spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

• Watercolors

Hawaiian Falls says that the mission of Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas is to surround students with a community of support, and to empower them to stay in school and achieve in life.

For more information about special events, operating hours, directions, tickets and season passes, you can visit hfalls.com.