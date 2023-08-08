WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University showed off the inside of its new Hurd Welcome Center on Tuesday.

The university played a video of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center during a Zoom webinar. The meeting also featured Marco Guerrero and Alan Watts from Vaughn Construction, which is the company that built the center.

The four columns include massive LED lights that can change colors, but will remain white or green and gold for most of the time.

The Center is now open, but the grand opening will not take place until September 8.