WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Several Waco artists have used chalk to make amazing art on buildings in the downtown area. Now it’s time for something a little different.

These artists are now unleashing their creativity on couches, which will be showcased at the inaugural Waco Couch Potato Festival this weekend. In addition to the creative couches, there will be vendors, food trucks, live music and a kids’ paint zone!

The couches will be offered for sale over Baylor Graduation weekend – with proceeds benefitting Creative Waco’s ARTPrenticeship Program. This program provides mentored work experience to talented high school students in art and filmmaking.

The two-day festival and market is open on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 14, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. It will take place downtown on an entire block – between Austin Avenue and Washington Street and between 5th and 6th Streets – rain or shine!

The festival is presented by LuluBelle’s Market, the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, and the Waco Trolley.