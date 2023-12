WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Grab your family and friends for a brand new Waco holiday celebration!

The inaugural Bridge Street Plaza Soulful Holiday Celebration will be taking place this Saturday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 200 E Bridge Street. Visitors can enjoy holiday entertainment, a vendor market, food trucks, kids’ activities, hot cocoa, movies, and more!

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there for photos! There will also be special musical and dance performances for those who attend.