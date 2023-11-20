HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Shepherd’s Heart is once again asking the Waco community to give some Toys from the Heart!

The organization expects to have another busy year collecting presents for children this Christmas. Collection boxes are being set in place at several places around town.

We at FOX 44 News will also be participating in this year’s event! You can find us this Saturday morning at the Walmart located at 733 Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt. We will be there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. We will gladly be able to accept any toy donations you have!

If you are unsure what to give, money donations are also being accepted. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 23175, Waco, TX 76702.

For a list of collection locations, you can go here.

Shepherd’s Heart says it provided Christmas to 2,436 children in 2022. At the beginning of the 2023 school year, it already knew there were over 1,100 children registered as “at risk” in Waco schools. The organization is serving 22 percent more families in need compared to last year.